Bursa Malaysia plunges to 10-year low at close

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia ended in the red on a ‘Black Monday’ due to persistent selling pressure, in line with bearish regional markets, with the benchmark index reaching its lowest level in a decade.

At the close, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia (FBM KLCI) erased 64.12 points or 4.76 per cent to 1,280.63.

After opening 25.38 points lower at 1,319.37 this morning, the benchmark index moved between 1,278.48 and 1,319.37 throughout the day.

Turnover decreased to 4.47 billion shares worth RM3.68 billion from 5.67 billion shares worth RM4.90 billion recorded last Friday. - BERNAMA