Fortesys appointed local distributor for Ruckus brand, praises MDEC's GAIN initiative

KUALA LUMPUR: Fortesys Distribution Sdn Bhd is aiming to further penetrate the hospitality and education industries now that it has been appointed authorised distributor for the Ruckus brand range of networking products throughout Malaysia.

According to Fortesys regional sales director Kevin Kuak, demand for digital networking solutions is growing as more businesses seek cost-effective ways to future proof their business models.

Fortesys is an end-to-end networking solutions providers, while the Ruckus brand is world-renowned for wired and wireless networking equipment and software.

Ruckus is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California and offers wifi, switching, cloud and software products to mobile carriers, broadband service providers, and corporate enterprises.

"Our mission is to provide the most cost-effective and complete network solutions to meet all our customers’ business needs,” said Kuak, adding that Fortesys’ clientele encompasses government-linked companies together with companies from the financial services sector.

Meanwhile, Arris Solutions Malaysia regional manager BK Choo said Ruckus had invented and patented various wireless voice, video, and data technologies, such as adaptive antenna arrays that extend signal range.

Ruckus was acquired by the Arris Group for US$800 million in 2017.

“Today, we are well known for our wifi branded products such as indoor and outdoor wireless access points and wireless controllers,” said Choo.

Kuak also praised Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) for its continued efforts in making the digital economy an engine of growth for Malaysia, particularly MDEC’s Global Acceleration and Innovation Network (GAIN) initiative.

The GAIN initiative, spearheaded by MDEC vice president (enterprise development) Gopi Ganesalingam, is aimed at expediting the expansion of Malaysia-based technology companies into becoming global players.

“GAIN has helped widen our expertise in terms of understanding trends and proven industry methodologies,” said Kuak.

“Leveraging on the GAIN network has also enabled Fortesys to widen our business circle while insights received have helped us tremendously in our market expansion plans,” he added.