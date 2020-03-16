BAuto's Q3 net profit plunges 66.5 pct to RM27.15 mil

KUALA LUMPUR: Bermaz Auto Bhd’s (BAuto) net profit in the third-quarter (Q3) ended January 31, 2020, plunged 66.5 per cent to RM27.15 million from RM81.01 million a year ago.

In an exchange filing today, BAuto said lower earnings were dragged by contribution from the domestic operations and its associate company due to lower domestic sales volume and higher costs.

Its Q3 revenue plummeted 39.9 per cent to RM467.46 million from RM778.13 million largely due to drop in sales volume from both the domestic and the Philippine operations.

For the first nine months, BAuto’s net profit more than halved to RM98.05 million from RM205.21 million, while revenue reduced 25.1 per cent to RM1.46 billion from RM1.95 billion recorded previously.

BAuto said the local automotive sector is expected to remain challenging in 2020 in view of the stiff competition among the automotive players.

“The global headwinds, such as the trade war between the US and China, the outbreak of the Covid-19 virus, the fear of global recessions and the recent political turmoil has resulted in weaker consumer sentiment particularly on purchase of big-ticket discretionary items such as motor vehicles.”

The company anticipated the group performance for the remaining quarter of the financial year ending April 30, 2020 will be challenging.

Meanwhile, BAuto has proposed a third interim dividend of 1.45 sen single-tier dividend per share, payable on May 28, 2020.