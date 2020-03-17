Malindo Air temporarily suspends international flights

KUALA LUMPUR: Malindo Air will temporarily suspend all its international operations, beginning tomorrow until March 31, 2020.

Malaysian-based airline said the capacity reduction is in line with the nationwide movement control order (MCO) declared by the government yesterday.

It added the MCO enforcement prohibits Malaysians from leaving the country and restrictions are placed on the entry of all tourists and foreign visitors into Malaysia.

Malindo Air chief executive officer Captain Mushafiz Mustafa Bakri said the airline is fully supportive of the government’s move to restrict movement of people to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The drastic cuts to our regular flying schedules are regrettably unavoidable,” he said in a statement today.

Malindo Air said it will cut its capacity to all international destinations this month and will continue to monitor the situation.

The move comes after Indian authorities barred all Malaysian carriers from entry beginning today until March 31.

He said the airline will continue to provide critical connectivity by operating domestic flights between Kuala Lumpur and Kota Kinabalu; Kuala Lumpur and Kuching; Kuala Lumpur and Penang; and Kuala Lumpur and Langkawi.

Malindo Air said passengers who have booked for travelling between 18 and March 31, will be given an option to move their travel date within the 12 months at no cost subject to seats availability.