Bank Negara's SSR cut to stem foreign funds outflow?

KUALA LUMPUR: Bank Negara Malaysia’s move to reduce statutory reserve requirement (SSR) is likely to mitigate foreign funds outflow in the capital market, analysts said.

Generally, they said reducing the banking sector’s reserve requirement from three per cent to two per cent now would provide liquidity in the banking sector as the country grapples with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hong Leong Investment Bank Bhd (HLIB) said the SSR cut was typically a mild positive for banks, adding that the current circumstance may be different considering the drop in oil prices.

“There is a possibility that foreigners are withdrawing their ringgit-denominated deposits and Bank Negara is attempting to mitigate this impact,” it said.

The cut would release some RM14.4 billion of additional liquidity into the banking system, it noted.

HLIB said another potential reason was to coax banks to absorb the Malaysian Government Securities selloff by foreigners.

“However, if the objective is to spur lending activities, we find this may not be an effective tool given that credit demand has been weak.”

HLIB said the release of reserves was to reduce the negative carry effect and this will help to ease net interest margin pressure.

Kenanga Research said the cut allows deferment or further relaxation to loan obligations of parties affected by the pandemic.

“The move helps to weather the ongoing episode of elevated capital outflows due to Covid-19 fears and domestic political instability, whereby the capital market recorded the largest net outflow of foreign funds in 10 months (RM10.1 billion) in February, after a sustained inflow in the preceding three consecutive months,” it said in a report today.

Kenanga Research said Bank Negara could embark on 25 to 50 basis points overnight policy rate (OPR) cut in the near term prior to or at the next Monetary Policy Council meeting in May.

“It still has scope to further cut the SRR to avert a liquidity shock,” it added.

Kenanga Research said Malaysia’s growth outlook remains grim and uncertain, attributable to the Covid-19 pandemic, oil price collapse and a change in government.

“Combined with synchronous monetary easing move by major and regional central banks, Bank Negara has ample room to lean further towards an expansionary monetary policy,” it added.