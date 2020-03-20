Standard Chartered: More monetary support may be needed

KUALA LUMPUR: Standard Chartered Global Research said more monetary support may be needed as Malaysian gross domestic product (GDP) and inflation forecasts have been downgraded.

The research house said in a note that the acceleration of the coronavirus outbreak over the past week is putting downside pressure on forecasts for Malaysia’s GDP growth.

“While we believe that supply chain disruptions in China should end with the return of the country’s productive capacity, the demand hit from the coronavirus outbreak has now become broader, deeper and more protracted than we earlier envisaged.

“We lower our 2020 GDP growth forecast to 2.5 per cent from 4.2 per cent to reflect a greater hit to local and external demand from a more protracted outbreak,” the firm said.

However, the research house raised its 2021 GDP growth forecast to 4.8 per cent from 4.4 per cent previously on a favourable base effect.

Meanwhile, the firm also expects Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) to cut the overnight policy rate by 25 basis points (bps) each in May and July, given the widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak. This would bring the policy rate to 2 per cent.

“The risks to our call include BNM moving faster and more aggressively by a 50bps cut at the next decision.

“While we acknowledge these risks, we think that the aggregate 50bps of rate cuts in the first quarter this year have provided some monetary policy room to respond in a more calibrated manner,” it said.

The firm also said near-term inflation does not feature as a risk currently.

Further, Standard Chartered also said due to the collapse in oil prices driving fuel prices down, the 2020 inflation forecast was lower to 0.8 per cent from 1.9 per cent previously.

“For 2021, we revise our consumer price index (CPI) inflation forecast to 2.5 per cent on a modest recovery in global oil prices. At such levels, we believe the central bank can provide a very accommodative environment,” it added.