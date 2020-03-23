Maybank announces RM4mil support for MERCY's Covid-19 Strategic

KUALA LUMPUR: Malayan Banking Bhd has contributed RM4 million to Mercy Malaysia’s Covid-19 pandemic fund.

Maybank said the contribution will help ensure aid is speedily provided to alleviate the impact to the severely burdened healthcare system and as reduce the humanitarian challenge faced by frontliners and volunteers working tirelessly to contain the spread of the virus.

“This initiative will also help ensure all communities are well prepared, especially those with the weakest health systems, in addition to supporting the country’s formal health system through the Ministry of Health as well as the Crisis Preparedness Response Centre (CPRC),” it said.

Maybank chairman Datuk Mohaiyani Shamsudin said the contribution was part of the group's commitment to support the government’s efforts to halt the spread of Covid-19 viwithin the shortest time possible and to enable the country and its people to return to a path of normality.

Mohaiyani said that together with Mercy Malaysia, assistance will be delivered within a continuous cycle of total disaster risk management that focuses on prevention, preparedness, response and recovery.

She said through the provision of additional manpower and operational supplies at important contact areas, recruited volunteers will be able to implement the knowledge and experience from other pandemic and health related missions and will function as a supporting task force to the frontliners.

“This approach will allow it to be readily integrated into the broader emergency arrangements.

“It will also assist those who are implementing activities during the health emergency phase while providing livelihood assistance to marginalised and at-risk- communities that are directly or indirectly impacted by the pandemic,” said Mohaiyani.

Mercy Malaysia president Datuk Dr Faizal Mohd Perdaus said the fund will support efforts to prevent, detect and respond to the rapid spread of Covid-19.

This is by reducing the humanitarian burden through supply of personal protective equipment, disposable gloves, medical personnel assistant, food assistance, supply of essential kit, supply of clothing sets, hand washing stations, production and distribution of information and support of epidemic risk reduction training.