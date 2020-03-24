Bursa Malaysia up 2.1pct in early trading

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia opened higher today, with all indexes traded in positive territory, buoyed by global optimism over massive initiatives to overcome economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.

At 9.05am, the key index FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) gained 2.11 per cent or 26.57 points to rise to 1,286.49, compared with yesterday’s close of 1,259.88.

On the broader market, gainers trounced losers 276 to 57, while 107 counters were unchanged, 1,578 were untraded and 18 others were suspended.

Turnover amounted to 186.49 million shares worth RM93.88 million.

An analyst said investors continue to look for fiscal packages and central bank support as economic forecasts are being slashed globally amid continued worries over rising Covid-19 fatalities.

“Malaysia’s announcement yesterday on how the country plans to mitigate the economic impact of the health crisis instilled calmness to investors for now.

“They are also mulling a second economic stimulus package to address the matter,” she said.

On the oil front, the benchmark Brent crude inched up to US$29.93. However, analysts said that oil giants worldwide are preparing for the worst if the price plunges to as low as US$10 per barrel.

On heavyweight performers, Maybank was up 14 sen to RM7.26, Tenaga climbed 12 sen to RM12.02, Public Bank rose RM1.04 to RM14.94, Petronas Chemicals added 14 sen to RM4.41 and MISC obtained 10 sen to TM7.50.

Of actives, oil and gas-related counters dominated with Sapura Energy adding one sen to eight sen and Hibiscus increased 2.5 sen to 31 sen and Perdana inched half-a-sen to 12.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index surged 179.71 points to 8,681.36, the FBM 70 gained 194.94 points to 9,547.85 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index garnered 120.18 points to 9,448.42.

The FBMT 100 Index increased by 177.96 points to 8,636.07 and the FBM Ace rose 93.60 points to 3,445.54.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index added 1.70 points to 96.83, the Plantation Index recovered 12.88 points to 5,743.58 and the Financial Services Index was 386.14 points better at 11747.73. - Bernama