RHB pledges RM3m in fight against Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR: RHB Banking Group has pledged RM3 million for initiatives against Covid-19.

Out of the RM3 million, RM1 million will be pledged directly to the Ministry of Health (MoH) to buy urgent healthcare and medical equipment as well as other essentials required by hospitals handling Covid-19 cases.

Another RM2 million will be for a relief fund of other Covid-19 related initiatives that the group would be undertaking, RHB group managing director Datuk Khairussaleh Ramli said.

He said one of the group’s key initiative right now was supplying packed lunches and dinners to the frontliners in six hospitals across the Klang Valley and Selangor throughout the Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

They are Sungai Buloh Hospital, Serdang Hospital, Ampang Hospital, Selayang Hospital, Putrajaya Hospital and Kuala Lumpur Hospital.

He said more than 450 packed meals get delivered to these hospitals daily.

“We hope this small effort of ours will go a long way towards easing the burden of our healthcare professionals and workers who are working tirelessly in caring for all the Covid-19 patients.

“Let’s do our part in helping our healthcare professionals by complying with the MCO and by staying at home,” he added.

Meanwhile, MoH has set up a Sumbangan Perubatan KKM fund for members of the public who wish to contribute.

Contributions can be made to the MoH Covid-19 Trust Account ‘Sumbangan Perubatan KKM’ at RHB Bank, account number 2-66016-0002347-5.