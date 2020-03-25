REITs managers to appeal for more Covid-19 reliefs

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian REIT Managers Association (MRMA) will appeal to the government to consider additional reliefs in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This in the form of further electricity tariff adjustment, unitholder’s withholding tax exemption, subsidies for statutory contribution, among others, for the real estate investment trust (M-REITs) sector.

MRMA said following the implementation and extension of the Movement Control Order until April 14, businesses in selected sub-sectors within M-REITs had been adversely impacted at varying degrees.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is scheduled to announce an additional stimulus package on March 30 to complement the RM20 billion stimulus unveiled earlier.

MRMA chairman Datuk Jeffrey Ng said the association recognised that it is currently a testing time for the nation.

“Like many other sectors, the M-REITs is not insulated during this challenging period where our members are impacted at varying degrees.

“That said, MRMA is committed to doing our best in fighting the pandemic with full support to the government and all stakeholders,” Ng said ina statement today.

MRMA is also considering proactive measures to address business implications arising from the pandemic.

In the case of M-REITs with retail segment exposure, the respective REIT Managers are adopting a proactive stance in supporting their tenants through this difficult time.

It said the degree and form of support may vary from one to another.