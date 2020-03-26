KLCC reaches out to the community through Food Aid

KUALA LUMPUR: The Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) is distributing over 340kgs of surplus food following the government's announcement of a Movement Control Order (MCO).

Due to the MCO and as a result of the COVID-19 issue, KLCC was left with a large amount of fresh produce and surplus food, which was donated to the Food Aid Foundation to help feed the hungry.

KLCC deputy general manager John Burke said this global concern has presented unique challenges.

"And, in such times, it is imperative to come together as a community and think about what we can do to help and be considerate towards each other.

"We understand that having access to basic needs might be especially difficult for some people right now and we are pleased to be able to make a meaningful contribution through our partnership with the Food Aid Foundation," he said in a statement today.

In line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 2 – Zero Hunger, KLCC has been prioritising sustainable operations and to-date has made several donations, amounting to more than 590kgs of surplus food that has helped feed over 1,200 people since establishing its partnership with Food Aid Foundation earlier this year.

Food Aid Foundation is a non-government organisation (NGO) which rescues ‘halal’ edible but surplus food and groceries from manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, retailers, companies and people.

This includes unused or unwanted food, as well as products that are out of specification, close to expiry, incorrect labelling, damaged packaging, discontinued promotional products, excess stock and customer returns.

This is all collected and distributed to charitable/welfare homes, voluntary welfare organisations, refugee community, poor families, soup kitchens and more.