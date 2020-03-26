Yayasan MRCB provides RM500,000 to MoH

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Resources Corporation Bhd’s (MRCB) corporate social responsibility arm, Yayasan MRCB, will channel RM500,000 to the Ministry of Health (MoH), in its fight against Covid-19 outbreak.

This is Yayasan MRCB’s joint effort with government-linked (GLCs) and government-linked investment companies (GLICs) under the GLC and GLIC Disaster Response Network (GDRN).

MRCB said the allocation will be primarily focused on the provision of essential and urgent medical supplies such as personal protective equipment (PPE) and ventilators to meet the needs of the MoH, institutional hospitals, and the public.

The GDRN is managed by a joint secretariat led by Yayasan Hasanah, a foundation under Khazanah Nasional Bhd, and Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM).

Currently, more than 15 GLCs, GLICs and private sector entities have pledged to support this cause in ensuring our efforts are streamlined and professionally coordinated.

MRCB said the collective total early contributions stand at RM40 million.

“Yayasan MRCB is committed to continue our efforts beyond the Movement Control Order period to assist the vulnerable and underprivileged communities who have been greatly impacted by the Covid-19 outbreak,” it said.