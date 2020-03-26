Bank Negara to publish its annual report tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR: Bank Negara Malaysia will release its Annual Report 2019 (AR 2019) together with Economic and Monetary Review 2019 (EMR 2019) and the Financial Stability Review for Second Half 2019 (FSR 2H2019) on Friday.

This year, it had taken a different approach in its publications, the central bank said in a statement today.

The AR 2019 publication aims to further reach out to the members of the public to enable greater understanding of what Bank Negara does, how it discharges its mandates and accountabilities as well as on its roles and functions.

This is also in line with the practice adopted by other central banks.

The AR 2019 also highlights the key operations and initiatives that Bank Negara undertook in 2019.

The EMR 2019 is a more technical publication and will focus on Bank Negara’s economic assessments and forecasts.

The biannual FSR 2H2019 is similarly a technical publication detailing the central bank’s risks assessment with regards to financial stability.