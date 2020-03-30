Billplz plans new market ventures

KUALA LUMPUR: Online payment provider Billplz plans to venture into new markets of Singapore and Indonesia by the end of this year.

Billplz is essentially a payment platform that businesses can build their payment methods, depending on their preferences.

Billplz has a client base of about 30,000 yearly users in Malaysia.

The ones that the company focuses on are the daily active users, comprising about 2,000 which generate the most revenue for it.

This includes clients such as Boost and JomParking.

On a daily basis, an average of 50,000 bills are paid via Billplz.

Chief executive officer Nazroof Hakim said following its successful penetration of the Malaysian market, Billplz planned to roll into overseas market soon.

“Singapore and Indonesia have much potential and we are keen on exploring opportunities in these markets.

“While the Covid-19 situation is delaying this, we are hopeful that we can start exploring the two markets in June or July this year”, Nazroof told the New Straits Times in an interview.

Nazroof said Billplz was supposed to start exploring the prospect early this year. Even meetings with potential investors such as venture capital funds had been put on hold.

He said the company's gross merchandise value (GMV) was not affected by setbacks arising from the pandemic.

“A lot of players have stated that Covid-19 is affecting them because their items are coming from China, but because of Billplz’s diversified business model, we serve schools, e-commerce etc. and as such, we are not impacted by Covid-19.

“In fact, our GMV keeps rising, it previously took one year to hit RM1 billion. Now, surmising from our daily reports, we are on track to hit RM1 billion GMV in less than six months.

“So, we still have a lot of room to grow in Malaysia,” he said.

Nazroof said Malaysia Venture Capital Management Bhd (Mavcap), the country’s largest venture capital (VC) company, had helped Billplz make its mark in the banking sector.

He said Mavcap had continued to help grow Billplz and at the same time, provide the necessary value-add and accelerate the business.

Mavcap invested in Billplz at the seed level in 2015.

“One of the pre-requisites is to have a strong banking partner, so when banking partners see that Mavcap is backing us, it provides us with more credibility.

“Also, Mavcap is smart investor. They invest but they also work with the founders for opportunities to open up new partnerships, which is critical at the early stages.

“Of course, there are prerequisites that we need to follow, such as monthly management reports etc. Mavcap understands the complexity of running a business and trusts us to do what is needed,” Nazroof said.

Mavcap acting chief executive officer Shahril Anas said Billplz was one the last direct investments done by it.

Shahril said Mavcap saw the value in this kind of technology to facilitate bill payment, as the banks need the technology for productivity at the lowest cost.

“When Mavcap invests in a company, we take the risk of investing in seed and early stage companies with very minimal track records, products, market and technology, with the aim of growing the value of the companies.

“These are risks that financial institutions and investors are not willing to take. So we continue to fund and support these companies, hoping that eventually they are successful, as we would need to exit, eventually,” he said.