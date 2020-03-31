Think City's strategies to help Malaysia recover from pandemic

KUALA LUMPUR: Social purpose organisation Think City has outlined key strategies for policymakers to address critical health, economic and social issues related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The strategies, it said, were published in a detailed plan on its media channel The Citymaker as a working guide to help Malaysia recover from the pandemic.

Think City said among others, an estimated 5.1 million people from vulnerable communities (elderly and migrant workers) and 2.8 million B40 households required additional measures as they were at greater risk from the pandemic as well as the social and economic consequences.

Think City managing director Hamdan Abdul Majeed said the nation must work together and leverage on the collective know-how of policymakers and thought leaders to take swift and decisive action in managing the pandemic, which will likely last for several months and prepare for longer-term changes in the post-Covid-19 world.

“The medical crisis that we are facing now is just the tip of the iceberg of the global economic and social crises that will follow. Although some measures have been announced by the local government - as a nation, we need to actively monitor global intelligence and movements, and act swiftly on them,” he said.

Hamdan said it had developed the plan based on evidence, which looks beyond the duration of the Movement Control Order, to take proactive steps towards mitigating the impending effects of the pandemic on the country.

The plan also outlines the following issues and corresponding strategies:

● The Covid-19 crisis is at least a three-month crisis with longer-term impacts on society and the economy, requiring a longer-term “on-off” adaptive suppression strategy.

● Healthcare impact: Malaysia has insufficient hospital beds to manage the peak outbreak. Additional capacities need to be increased with immediate urgency and coordinated action taken to flatten the curve and spread out demand on resources.

● National economy: Covid-19 is a triple shock on the economy (supply, demand, and financial). There is a need to save lives and manage the impact on livelihoods while concurrently managing the economic shock and its consequences.

● Food security: Domestic food consumption may be affected by disrupted supply chains. Access to stable, sufficient, and healthy food supply at affordable prices is key, especially for the most vulnerable populations.

● Supply chain: Critical supply chain need to be identified, protected and allowed to operate under high risk mitigation parameters.

● A 24-month Emergency Response Plan is required to soften and manage the effects of the crisis and to prepare Malaysia for a post-Covid world.

● A strong National Approach is needed that embraces a three-pronged management strategy: Manage the pandemic, manage the affected, and manage the economy and the post-crisis impact.

● The National Approach needs to mobilise all the assets of the country including public, private and civil sectors to support the Emergency Response Plan.