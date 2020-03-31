Global sukuk issuance to hit US$180bil in 2020: Moody's

KUALA LUMPUR: Islamic finance is set to keep expanding in 2020 and beyond, although the Covid-19 pandemic may disrupt sukuk issuance, Moody's Investors Service said.

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and Malaysia would help drive growth in Shariah-compliant financial products, Moody’s added.

Last year, sukuk issuance rose 36 per cent to US$179 billion.

"We expect sukuk issuance to remain stable at around US$180 billion this year, and the takaful insurance market will see steady growth as insurance premiums pick up in newly-penetrated markets," Nitish Bhojnagarwala, vice president and senior credit officer at Moody's, said in a statement today.

"However, downside risks are rising because of the coronavirus outbreak, as prolonged market disruption could dissuade issuers from coming to market."

Moody’s expects mergers between Islamic and conventional banks in the GCC would drive one-off increases in assets, as they did in 2019.

Saudi Arabia will remain the world's largest Islamic banking market, while the sector will continue to expand rapidly in Malaysia.

Bhojnagarwala said continued focus on the industry and increased activity by the governments of the core Islamic finance markets, regionally and internationally, would support issuance.

“The deficit financing needs of some GCC sovereigns, amid weaker oil prices and higher sukuk refinancing, will also provide support,” he added.

Moody’s feels that corporate issuance in asset-backed sukuk would remain limited because of more attractive conventional market opportunities.

Nevertheless, sukuk issuance from these sectors could help to underpin the industry's longer-term potential.