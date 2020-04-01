Banks in Malaysia still have robust asset quality despite pandemic

KUALA LUMPUR: The asset quality of banks in Malaysia remains resilient amid the weaker macroeconomic backdrop, said RAM Ratings.

Public Bank Bhd, Hong Leong Bank Bhd and Citibank stayed in the top three spots in terms of gross impaired loan (GIL) ratio.

The three banks reportEd a commendable GIL ratio of less than one per cent as at end-September 2019.

“The former two continued to see prudent and disciplined underwriting standards paying off while the latter benefited from changes in impaired loan classification policy to be in line with industry norms,” RAM said in its Banking Scoreboard and Islamic Banking Scoreboard released today.

RAM said banks in the country were well positioned to weather looming asset quality challenges arising from the Covid-19 pandemic and plunging oil prices.

“The common equity tier-1 (CET-1) capital ratios of all the banks in our sample were above 12 per cent as at end-September 2019.

“This is significantly higher than the minimum regulatory requirement of seven per cent and the more stringent capital requirements imposed on those designated as domestic systemically important banks (Malayan Banking Bhd and CIMB Group Holdings Bhd: eight per cent each, Public Bank: 7.5 per cent),” said RAM.

On another note, the rating agency said the Islamic banking scoreboard indicated that HSBC Amanah, Public Islamic and Hong Leong Islamic reported much higher shares of retail deposits relative to peers, reflective of the banks’ strong consumer focus.

The Islamic banks belonging to larger banking groups have a greater proportion of retail deposits to total customer deposits when juxtaposed with standalone Islamic banks.

“Aiding this is the ability of these entities to leverage on the extensive branch networks and other distribution channels of their conventional parents.

“As part of larger banking groups, the banks are also able to draw on strong parental funding support in the form of restricted profit sharing investment accounts and interbank funding,” it added.