Bursa Malaysia falls 2.09 pct to close at intra-day low

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia finished at an intra-day low today as investor sentiments were affected by the weaker manufacturing data amidst straggling crude oil prices.

The local bourse’s performance was also tracking that of its regional peers.

At 5pm, the FBM KLCI fell 28.23 points, or 2.09 per cent, to close at 1,322.66 from 1,350.89 at Tuesday’s close.

The key index opened 5.99 points lower at 1,344.90 and hovered between 1,322.66 and 1,344.90 throughout the day.

Market breadth was negative with losers outpacing gainers 523 to 355, while 358 counters were unchanged, 685 untraded and 19 others suspended.

Turnover widened to 4.74 billion shares worth RM2.77 billion compared with 3.52 billion shares worth RM2.87 billion yesterday.

A dealer said the less than encouraging IHS Markit Malaysia Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) -- which fell to 48.4 in March 2020 from 48.5 in February 2020 -- had stymied risk sentiment in the market.

“Investor confidence was also hampered by the sliding crude oil prices which saw the benchmark Brent Crude trading below US$25 per barrel today on oversupply worries,” he said.

Meanwhile, the dealer added that the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) Volatility Index continued to decline over the past two days -- a signal that volatility remained high in the market.

Regionally, Japan’s Nikkei declined 4.5 per cent to 18,065.41, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index went down 2.19 per cent to 23,085.79 and Singapore’s Straits Times Index was 1.65 per cent lower at 2,440.27.

Oil and gas-linked stocks continued to dominate the mostly actively traded counters today, with Sapura Energy, Alam Maritim Resources and Hibiscus inching down half-a-sen to 7.5 sen, 4.5 sen and 33.5 sen respectively.

Velesto added half-a-sen to 12 sen, while Armada and KNM were unchanged at 13.5 sen and 11.5 sen, respectively.

Of the FBM KLCI’s 30 counters, Petronas Chemicals led the list of decliners by erasing 30 sen to RM4.75, followed by Maxis which dropped 27 sen to RM5.08, Digi and Sime Darby Plantation slid 20 sen each to RM4.15 and RM4.74, respectively, while Maybank gave up 13 sen to RM7.32.

Hong Leong Financial topped the top losers list, sinking 88 sen to RM12.80, Petronas Dagangan was 78 sen lower at RM20.38, Heineken dropped 68 sen to RM21.20, Nestle wiped out 60 sen to RM136.10 and F&N trimmed 46 sen to RM30.56.