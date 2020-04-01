FGV urges palm oil ops in Sabah to continue

KUALA LUMPUR: All operations related to the palm oil industry need to be continued to avoid worse financial and social implications, FGV Holdings Bhd (FGV) said.

This was in line with the announcement by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin recognising the industry as an essential service.

FGV said it supported the concerns raised by the Malaysian Palm Oil Association (MPOA) and the Malaysian Estate Owners Association (MEOA) over the decision of Sabah state government to close oil palm operations in three additional districts in the state until April 14.

It added that the districts constituted 65 per cent of the total 1.2 million hectares of cropland and 75 per cent of production in Sabah.

FGV said it understood the state government’s concerns on Covid-19 in Sabah but at the same time, “we are concerned about the social impact of the closure.”

FGV is also concerned about the welfare of 871 families in Felda Sahabat and 776 families in Felda Umas, whose income will be affected as a result of the closure.

“We hope that the Sabah State Government will deliberate MPOA’s views and reconsider the decision,” FGV said in a statement today.

FGV said it had committed to adhering to all standard operating procedure and guidelines in all its estates and mills since the Movement Control Order was implemented on March 18.

“We continue to working closely with all stakeholders to ensure that the risks to the safety and health of all employees are minimised,” it added.