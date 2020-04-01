Khazanah gets new chairman and board members

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Mohd Yassin is now chairman of Khazanah Nasional Bhd.

The sovereign wealth fund also welcomed Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Sri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz and Datuk Mohammed Azlan Hashim to its board of directors.

Khazanah, in a statement today, said their respective appointments were effective immediately.

“Khazanah looks forward to working with the newly-reconstituted board in delivering on our mandate as the sovereign wealth fund of Malaysia,” it said.

Khazanah said former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had stepped down as chairman and member of the board effective March 25.

“On behalf of the management and staff, Khazanah would like to record its thanks and appreciation to Tun Dr Mahathir for his leadership, guidance and contributions throughout his tenure as chairman,” it added.