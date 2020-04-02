KUALA LUMPUR: Nor “Phoenix” Diana, Malaysia’s 20-year-old professional wrestler, is in Forbes’ fifth annual “30 Under 30 Asia” list.

The list features 300 young entrepreneurs, leaders and changemakers across Asia, all under the age of 30 who are challenging conventional wisdom and rewriting the rules for the next generation.

Forbes said the list features bright and innovative leaders who are ready and equipped to adapt to whatever the future may hold, with 30 honorees selected for each of the 10 categories.

The categories are The Arts (art and style, food and drink), entertainment and sports, finance and venture capital, media, marketing and advertising, retail and e-commerce, enterprise technology, industry, manufacturing and energy, healthcare and science, social entrepreneurs

and consumer technology.

Nor DIana grabbed global attention after becoming the first female to win the Malaysia Pro Wrestling Wrestlecon championship in July last year.

The Puchong resident defeated five men to become the first female winner of the six-year-old championship.

Nor Diana was a featured honoree in the list’s entertainment and sports section.

In total,the Forbes’ Asia list features 12 Malaysians.

Others are short track speed skater Anja Chong, Zac Liew, co-founder of Curlec, Wei Xiang (Jason) Ooi, founder of Agrain, Lennise Ng and Aizat Raim, co-founders of Dropee, Wan Hasifi Amin Wan Zaidon, co-founder of Baituljannah, Adrian Hia, investment director at Kairous Capital, Arif Tukiman, co-founder of RunCloud, Ashiwin Vadiveloo, a postdoctoral researcher at Algae R&D Centre, Murdoch University, Joshua Smith, CTO at MyPay, Jevin Singh and Mohamed Afzal, co-founders of RAGE Coffee, Yi Hern Chang, founder of JomRun

Among those featured on this year’s list are K-pop girl group Twice and actress So-dam Par, best //known for her role in Oscar-winning film Parasite, the current world No. 1 female tennis player Ashleigh Barty and the founder of MyraSwim Bianca Anstiss from Australia and 14-year-old racing prodigy Juju Noda from Japan.

Others included are Bain Wu who is CEO of AI startup INFIMIND from China, Pulitzer Prize winning journalist Kyaw Soe Oo from Myanmar, Justin Lim, co-founder of Fish & Chicks from Singapore, Ajeesh Achuthan, co-founder of Open from India and sisters Isabel and Melati Wijsen, co-founders of Bye Bye Plastic Bags from Indonesia.

Rana Wehbe, Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia Editor, said: “This year’s Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list-makers inspire optimism in what is promising to be a tough year ahead. They are a resilient and energetic bunch who are facing challenges head-on and actively working for a future that matches their aspirations.”

“Young women under 21 especially stand out in our 2020 list: From Malaysia’s hijab-wearing wrestler to Bangladesh’s first female comedian and a social entrepreneur helping farmers in the Philippines improve their livelihoods – these fierce gamechangers are shattering gender, age and cultural stereotypes across industries.,” Wehbe added.

India leads the region with the highest number of honorees of 69 on this year’s list, followed by

China with 41. Japan came in third with 31 honorees while South Korea took the fourth place with 25. Australia, Indonesia and Singapore are tied in fifth place with 22 honorees each.

Selected from over 3,500 nominations, researched by Forbes journalists from across the region and vetted by industry veterans, this select group of relentless individuals are disrupting industries and tackling major global issues.

The criteria for honorees making the list include their demonstration of leadership, how they embody the entrepreneurial spirit that is synonymous with Forbes, and their potential of success in their industry.

Other factors like innovation, disruption – and size and growth of their ventures in some categories – play a role in making the final decision.