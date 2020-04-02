SAP Malaysia: Experience management key to sustainable success in challenging times

KUALA LUMPUR: European multinational software corporation SAP Malaysia Sdn Bhd is encouraging local companies to place greater emphasis on experience management (XM) if there are to realise sustainable success, more so in trying times such as what Malaysia and the world is undergoing with the emergence of Covid-19.

Its managing director Hong Kok Cheong said that sustainable success usually stems from guaranteeing 'memorable experiences' for everyday consumers.

"Due to the connected world and consumers’ growing demands, companies are going to succeed or fail based on the consumer experiences.

"These days, consumer expectations have changed in terms of timeline, with greater emphasis on speed and delivery," said Hong in a statement.

He said this is where latest technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning come in to expedite processes while deliver greater customer satisfaction.

Hong also suggested for companies to start embarking on XM platforms, if they had not done so already.

“A true XM platform goes beyond data collection. Instead data is analysed so that business leaders can identify issues immediately and act quickly,” he said.

He cited the case of property developer Mah Sing Group Bhd which had successfully rolled out a new customer XM initiative recently.

This initiative, based on the Qualtrics CustomerXM solution, is part of Mah Sing’s continuous efforts to enhance the customer service experience amongst its home buyers.

Qualtrics CustomerXM is used to collect, understand, and take action on customer experience data - which are the beliefs, emotions and sentiments of Mah Sing’s customers.

“The Qualtrics platform offers omni-channel survey distribution where Mah Sing can reach out to customers through email, SMS, and QR code.

"Mah Sing then collects experience data from stakeholders at every meaningful touchpoint, from the initial contact at the sales gallery, to the mid-phase where home buyers made their booking, and until the vacant possession session.

"The data obtained helps Mah Sing to better understand the views and perspectives of its buyers,” said Hong.

Hong stressed that by saying that brands choosing to compete on experience in today’s economies ultimately become category leaders.

“By taking advantage of experience management, companies can focus on providing better quality of service to consumers, which supports long-term sustainable growth,” he said.