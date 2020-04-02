WCT dips in red with net loss of RM27.62mil for FY19

KUALA LUMPUR: WCT Holdings Bhd (WCT) dipped into the red with a net loss of RM27.62 million in the year ended December 31, 2019 (FY19) from a net profit of RM106.85 million a year ago.

In an exchange filing today, WCT said this was due to the provision for additional losses following the unfavourable final arbitral award in relation to a completed construction project in Qatar.

Group revenue decreased 21.7 per cent to RM1.80 billion from RM2.30 billion in 2018, attributed to lower profit contribution, higher finance costs as well as lower fair value gain on investment properties.

For the fourth quarter, WCT posted a net loss of RM103.97 million from a net profit of RM2.53 million previously, while revenue fell 34.25 per cent to RM461.04 million from RM701.24 million.

The group said it would continue to focus on project execution to deliver a sustainable level of revenue and profits as well as to further pursue opportunities for new construction jobs to replenish its order book.

“We will continue to embark on de-gearing initiatives to further strengthen our financial position. Our growth and financial results may also be impacted by the recent outbreak of the Covid-19 and the speed of recovering therefrom,” it added.