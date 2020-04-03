Temporary respite for Bursa Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Shares on Bursa Malaysia rose on news of a slowing rate of new Covid-19 infections, against the backdrop of Asian markets initially rattled by a gloomy outlook of the US pandemic death toll and global economic prospects.

Bursa’s benchmark FBM KLCi edged up 8.24 points, or 0.62 per cent, while key indices of its Asean peers dropped in early trade, tracking the indices in the US on persisting fears about the pandemic’s spread and a recession.

At midday break, FBM KLCI went up 4.7 points to 1,327.36. It had earlier risen to a high of 1,332.61 after initially slumping to a low of 1,316.95 points.

The likes of Singapire’s Straits Times Index closed 12.76 points, or 0.52 per cent higher to 2,453.03 points, while Philippines Stock Exchange Index closed 66.21 points, or 1.22 per cent, lower to 5,342.31 points.

Bursa’s market breadth stayed positive, with gainers outpacing losers 671 to 203, while 308 counters were unchanged, 739 untraded and 19 others suspended.

Turnover was high with 5.14 billion shares worth RM2.43 billion traded compared with 4.74 billion shares worth RM2.77 billion yesterday.

By Thursday morning, the US recorded 215,344 cases with 5,112 deaths, far exceeding other nations and accounting for about 20 per cent of the global total.

The rate of new infections in Malaysia appeared to be slowing amid month-long curbs on movement, Health Ministry director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said on Wednesday.

A Reuters quoted the World Health Organisation as saying that the number of Covid-19 cases in Malaysia was expected to peak in mid-April and there were signs of a flattening of the infection curve.

Malaysia has the highest number of known infections in Southeast Asia with 2,908 confirmed cases and 45 deaths.

Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd chief economist Dr Mohd Afzanizam Abdul Rashid said the declining trend in number of new cases might have helped lifted the FBM KLCI as Covid-19 was the main factor for the economy to be almost at standstill, leading to possible contraction in gross domestic product.

"However, the decline in the number of new cases have to be persistent and hopefully, the MCO (Movement Control Order) will truly ends on April 14.

"If that is the case, probably it will take some time for economic activities to normalise, perhaps one or two months.

"So probably we are looking at the second half of 2020 would be the start of economic recovery if the MCO can be removed,” he said.

Putra Business School Associate Professor Dr Ahmed Razman Abdul Latiff said Malaysia had done well so far in flattening the infection curve with an average of less than 147 cases for the past six days.

He said while it was still too early to confirm, the one-month MCO imposed had proven to be the right decision and this had brought back some of the investors confidence into Bursa.

He said in addition, some of the shares had declined so steep that its market value went below its tangible assets value which prove irresistible for some of the cash-rich investors.

"Singapore is heavily dependent on global economy and thus remain vulnerable. The Philippines experienced a massive increase of positive cases for the past few days which create panic among the investors.

"As for Malaysia, with the recent announcement of Prihatin package, it gives signal to the investors that the government will continue to pump in liquidity into the market to encourage business activities as well as keeping people employed and businesses to continue,” he said.