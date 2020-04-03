HeiTech pledges RM1.1 million to COVID-19 fund

KUALA LUMPUR: HeiTech Padu Bhd (HPB), a homegrown ICT services provider, today pledged RM1.1 million to the Health Ministry to fight COVID-19 in the country.

The contribution comprises an Electronic Medical Record System (EMR) for the temporary COVID-19 hospital in MAEPS Serdang worth RM1 million while another RM100,000 in cash will be disbursed to Ministry of Health’s Tabung Barisan Hadapan (Frontliners).

HeiTech's donation was presented by HPB president and executive deputy chairman Dato’ Sri Mohd Hilmey Mohd Taib to Minister of Health Datuk Seri Dr. Adham Baba.

Also present was HPB executive vice president Abdul Halim Md. Lassim.

HPB is a global ICT systems and technology service provider for government agencies and commercial sectors.

Mohd Hilmey said the contribution is part of HPB's corporate social responsibility to support the government's initiative especially during this difficult time.

“This contribution is a way for HPB to express its support and appreciation towards the government's efforts as well as recognise the sacrifice of the frontliners who have tirelessly given their all to fight this pandemic,” said Mohd Hilmey.

“We also take this opportunity express our gratitude to the frontliners which include the doctors, nurses and the security forces for their hard work and sacrifice to ensure our safety and wellbeing," he added.