BHPetrol appoints new CEO

KUALA LUMPUR: Boustead Petroleum Marketing Sdn Bhd (BHPetrol) has today announced the appointment of its new chief executive officer (CEO) Leslie Ng Chie Shean effective April 1.

Ng assumed the position from Tan Kim Thiam, who retired on December 31 last year, BHPetrol said in a statement today.

Ng has had an extensive career in the oil and gas industry, specifically in the retail petroleum sector.

This includes 26 years with Shell during which he held various leadership positions, both in the domestic market and in the Asia Pacific region.

He helmed two of Shell’s largest downstream businesses of retail and lubricants.

“He is well-versed in key areas such as new market entry, business development, network expansion, marketing, strategy, B2B/B2C sales, retail sales and operations, distribution and business IT/automation,” BHPetrol said.

Prior to this, he was CEO of Blue Ocean Group in Cambodia for the oil and gas, property and retailing divisions.

He was also a freelance consultant for oil and gas companies in the areas of retail petrol stations and lubricants, organisational transformation, market entries and marketing and acquisitions, amongs others.

Meanwhile, BHPetrol said Azizul Azily, who was standing in as acting CEO prior to Ng’s appointment, would resume his responsibilities as the company’s general manager of supply, retail and government and public affairs.