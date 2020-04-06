Ringgit falls against US dollar in early trading

KUALA LUMPUR: The ringgit traded lower against the US dollar this morning as the safe-haven greenback remained steady across the board amid ongoing risk aversion that dampens demand for riskier currencies.

At 9.05am, the ringgit was quoted at 4.3630/3700 against the US dollar, compared with last Friday’s close of 4.3520/3620.

In a note, Hong Leong Bank Research said protracted and heightening concerns over Covid-19 and the state of the economy continue to unnerve global financial markets, while emergency and unconventional central banks’ responses worldwide has created more panic than calm, hastening safety bids.

Meanwhile, the ringgit traded mostly mixed against a basket of major currencies.

It was lower vis-a-vis the euro at 4.7181/7266 compared to the 4.7049/7175 at last Friday’s close, and fell against the Singapore dollar to 3.0324/0379 from 3.0319/0399.

The local unit rose versus the Japanese yen to 4.0046/0114 from 4.0118/0221, and appreciated against the British pound to 5.3412/3519 from 5.3495/4631 previously. - Bernama