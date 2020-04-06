Carlsberg Malaysia to provide safer environment for Tamil schools

KUALA LUMPUR: Thousands more Tamil school children will benefit from Carlsberg Malaysia’s recent announcement to provide infection-free learning environments to fight the threat of Covid-2019 when classes resume after the Movement Control Order (MCO) ends on April 15.

This comes closely after the company's previous “Safer Schools” announcement on Friday.

Carlsberg Malaysia said beneficiary Tamil schools would receive a donation of handheld thermometers to monitor students’ and teaching staff’s body temperatures upon entering the school compound.

They will also get full disinfection services at high-risk areas such as handrails, canteens, classrooms, washrooms, libraries and laboratories.

"Applications must be submitted before the MCO is lifted on April 15 and Carlsberg’s contribution will prioritise schools within areas designated by the government as Covid-19 red zones," the company said in a statement today.

"Headmasters of interested Tamil schools are encouraged to apply via an online form," it added.