KLCC successfully rearranges 66 events

KUALA LUMPUR: The Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) has successfully rescheduled 66 events into the latter half of 2020 after consistently communicating and working with clients that have been impacted by the current coronavirus (Covid-19) situation.

KLCC team have rearranged its calendar to accommodate the large number of events which have been affected by working closely with clients to find their preferred dates and offer solutions.

General manager Alan Pryor said Covid-19 has presented many unique challenges, but KLCC is remaining as flexible and resilient as possible, and working closely with all recurrent and potential new clients to ensure that every event at its venue is a success.

"We look forward to welcoming events back to KLCC once government deems it safe to do so, and we are ready to institute all guidelines and provide a safe, healthy and secure environment in line with operational standards laid out," he said in a statement today.

He said KLCC team helped organisers to ‘reimagine’ their events, making adjustments to event design and layout, based on the expected business events landscape in the future.

KLCC team also revisited the capabilities of the venue itself, to identify how both technology and more creative use of space, food and beverage (F&B) provisions will enable meetings and events to continue, taking into account the new operational requirements pertaining to hygiene.

"Until we can meet face-to-face, we wish all our clients, stakeholders and communities at home and abroad good health and wellbeing and express our sincere condolences to those who have experienced personal loss during these very trying times," Alan said.