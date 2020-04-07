Issuance of guarantee letters, claims processing and policy renewals will continue, assures PIAM

KUALA LUMPUR: The General Insurance Association of Malaysia

(Piam) has assured the public that its member companies will continue to provide essential services such as issuance of guarantee letters, process claims and renew policies during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

Furthermore, Piam member companies, in support of Ministry of Health’s efforts, have pledged RM2 million as contribution to the insurance industry’s RM8 million Covid-19 Test Fund (CTF).

This is part of the industry’s effort to help affected

rakyat cope with the immediate health effects of the virus and the subsequent economic consequences as well as to enable more Malaysians to undergo the test to help contain the virus outbreak.

"In addition some of our member companies are offering extra coverage for Covid-19 for their customers at no additional costs, some waived certain medical policies exclusion where Covid-19 is concerned.

"There are also insurers who are allowing the cancellation of travel insurance with full refund of premiums. Policyholders are strongly encouraged to contact their respective insurers for details on these support measures," Piam said in a statement today.

Piam member companies will work with affected consumers during this difficult and challenging period to review the financial impact faced by them and make the necessary adjustments in each case and explore all options to ensure insurance protection is available when and where needed.

Motorists requiring immediate roadside assistance whether resulting from a road accident or a breakdown can contact the Accident Assist Call Centre (AACC), which is a 24/7 helpline provided by the Malaysian insurance industry to the motoring public for any roadside emergencies.

AACC will also respond to basic and general enquiries relating to insurance claim coverage and procedures.

Consumers are reminded that all motor insurance must be kept valid during the MCO period. For renewal of motor insurance consumers should use online platforms to do so.

PIAM also advises all motorists to contact their respective insurers who will be able to render assistance on their renewal.