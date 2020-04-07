Allianz Malaysia confirms the resignation of its CEO Zakri Khir as chairman of Socso

KUALA LUMPUR: Allianz Malaysia Bhd has confirmed media reports the resignation of its chief executive officer Zakri Khir as chairman of the Social Security Organisation (Socso).

Allianz said Zakri had tendered his resignation to the Minister of Human Resources, Datuk Seri M Saravanan this morning with the resignation taking immediate effect from April 7, 2020.

Zakri said he was appointed by the Council of Eminent Persons (CEP) to helm Socso as chairman on October 8, 2018 due to his 30-year experience in the insurance industry.

“I looked at it as doing national service to the country. But with any new government, there will come changes and I am of the opinion that my services are no longer required.

“I have done my best and am grateful for all the support received and that I was given the privilege to serve the government for the last 16 months,” said Zakri.

Ends.