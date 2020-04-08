Let non-essential goods operate in controlled manner, says MICCI

KUALA LUMPUR: Companies that are supplying essential products are facing dire shortage of supply and will not sustain if the government extends the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Malaysian International Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MICCI) executive director Shaun Edward Cheah said the shortages are due to second and third tier suppliers are either denied approvals or are still awaiting approvals to supply approved companies the raw materials needed.

"For example, how can bakeries produce bread when the plastic, printers and adhesive supplier could not supply to the bread maker due to MCO?" Shaun told The New Straits Times.

Further, he said it is also not possible for approved essential producers to replace workers.

"As time goes by, companies will face absenteeism and some workers refuses to turn up for work. How can operations continue from already a scaled down workforce when there is no leeway for replacement," he said.

In explaining on non-essential goods and service companies that are not permitted to carry out businesses during the MCO period, Shaun said it is a very confusing scenario as the National Security Council (NSC) have not been very clear in its activation of the MCO.

"Most will try to operate from home but there are staff that refuses to work as they may have misunderstood the business activities.

"And the double whammy is that the Ministry of Human Resource has advised employers to pay full salaries with no forced leave, and with that, workers are taking advantage to sit home and enjoy salaries," he said.

Shaun pointed out that even with the Prihatin packages, there are lots of loan deferments and taking more loans by small and medium enterprises (SME) tend to be highly leveraged.

"Their businesses will be challenged with a reluctant workforce. There bound to be some employer-employee ill-feelings post MCO," he said.

To a question on non-essential goods suppliers should be allowed to operate in a controlled manner to sustain their operations, Shaun agreed to the suggestion, adding that the matter has been raised to the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) many times.

"Non-essential medium sized businesses have the resources and capabilities to conduct social distancing, body temperature scanning and sanitisation. They should be allowed to operate.

"Small businesses, even with 100 per cent workforce, may be a fraction of large approved businesses' 50 per cent workforce.

"They should be allowed to operate, for a start, and the second or third tier suppliers to essential goods business operators," he said.

Gradual allowing of non-essential businesses will help the economy to continue to warm up before the bounce back upon lifting of MCO and businesses that can work-from-home (WFH) will be the last to be allowed, Shaun said.

When asked on the way Singapore is implementing its MCO, Shaun said the Republic probably have seen the folly of how the MCO was done and learnt lessons from there.

"They were very concise in their announcement and not the haphazard way as the MCO was announced without certain ministries being aware or consulted with business associations," he said and that Singapore learnt that even in a real lockdown in China, industry continues to operate regardless of essential or not and there was no damage to the economy and it rebounded real quick.

"Are they employing a similar model to Malaysia? We understand it is a different model.

"MCO model totally different, as the authorities seem to be muddling along, and feedback by MICCI and other associations though being heard, there is a sort of paralysis in decision making which we have seen. They seem more concerned with populist policies than ones that makes sense," Shaun said.

To demonstrate this, Shaun said many understand and support rewarding the frontliners but why the cash handouts to those staying at home.

"They have reduced spending anyway. Wouldn’t the cash be better utilized with mass testing? Lessons learnt from overseas shows the benefits of aggressive mass testing," he said.