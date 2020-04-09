Ringgit ends higher against US dollar

KUALA LUMPUR: The ringgit ended higher against the US dollar ahead of the outcome of the virtual meeting held by the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allied oil producers (OPEC+) later today, said an analyst.

At 6pm, the domestic unit was pegged at 4.3320/3380 against the greenback from Wednesday's close of 4.3450/3545.

OANDA senior market analyst for Asia Pacific, Jeffrey Halley said Asian currencies have entered a holding pattern ahead of a major event risk tonight and a long weekend across most of the region.

"The market is awaiting the outcome of the OPEC+ meeting on oil production cuts and the United States Jobless Claims data this evening. Of the two, the OPEC+ meeting is probably the most important for the ringgit," he told Bernama.

The crude oil price has rallied in anticipation of a 10 million barrel reduction in production and this has pushed emerging market currencies higher this week, he added.

"A cut above 15 million barrels should see renewed strength in the ringgit. A failure to strike an agreement would see oil price collapsing and the ringgit dropping," said Halley.

Meanwhile, the ringgit was traded mixed against a basket of currencies.

The domestic unit eased against the Singapore dollar at 3.0432/0841 from 3.0406/0487 on Wednesday and rose against the yen to 3.9802/9868 from 3.9906/0005 yesterday.

It fell against the British pound to 5.3834/3926 from 5.3376/3526 but slightly advanced against the euro to 4.7123/7202 from 4.7173/7291.