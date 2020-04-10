Bursa Malaysia opens lower

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia opened lower on the last trading day of the week due to selling pressure following its decent performance over the last few days.

At 9.02am, key index FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) erased 9.56 points, or 0.698 per cent to 1,360.20 from 1,369.76 at Thursday’s close.

The key index opened 8.14 points weaker at 1,361.62.

Market breadth, however, turned upbeat with gainers thumping losers 153 to 82, while 193 counters were unchanged, 1,491 were untraded and 33 others were suspended.

Turnover stood at 157.82 million worth RM42.58 million. - BERNAMA