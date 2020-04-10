Oil production might reduce by 10 mil per barrel in May and June

KUALA LUMPUR: The energy market perceives major oil producers’ consensus to cut production by 10 million barrels per day (bpd) in May and June as a disappointment, analysts said.

This is reflected by the retracing of gains in the Brent and WTI benchmark prices.

Brent crude, which hit 18-year low at end-March, was down 4.41 per cent to US$31.48 per barrel in early trade on Friday, in advance of a market holiday.

The US’ WTI crude, meanwhile, dropped 9.29 per cent to US$22.76 per barrel.

Energy ministers met virtually late on Friday to discuss oil cuts and the coronavirus.

Besides the 10 million bpd, OPEC+ is hoping that other oil-producing countries outside of the bloc will reduce supply by a further five million bpd.

In line with this, analysts said most players in Malaysia’s oil and gas sector, except those in storage services, would be adversely affected.

Those with upstream production sharing contracts such as Sapura Energy Bhd and Hibiscus Petroleum Bhd will suffer from lower prices and off-take.

This will be followed by fabricators such as Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering Holdings Bhd (MMHE) and offshore support providers Bumi Armada Bhd and Velesto Energy Bhd.

AmInvestment Bank Research (AmInvest) said service providers as Dialog Group Bhd would benefit from heightened demand for tank terminal storage facilities.

AmInvest expects project deferrals and cost renegotiations on existing contracts by oil majors to compress margins and volume for specialist/maintenance services as well as engineering, procurement and construction activities.

AmInvest retained its “underweight” stance on the sector as fair values of the stocks under its coverage remain pegged to five-year price to book value ratio lows.

"As we continue to view the decimation in oil prices and companies’ earnings to be worse than the previous crisis which led to multiple financial distress to oil and gas corporations, we retain our 'sell' calls for Bumi Armada, Dialog, Sapura Energy, Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd and Velesto,” it said.

Affin Hwang Capital kept its average Brent oil price assumption at between US$30 and US$35 per barrel for 2020 and US$35 per barrel for 2021 on more supply cuts.

Affin Hwang said the oil market might see an unprecedented glut with oversupply hitting 5.7 million bpd and 11.4 million bpd across the first quarter (Q1) and Q2 of 2020.

The firm also kept its “underweight" call on the sector and only favoured Dialog, a beneficiary of low oil price environment from its tank terminals.

OCBC Treasury Research expects countries like Brazil, China and Mexico to agree to some form of short-term supply curbs, given the urgency of the coronavirus situation.

“The G20 meeting would also represent the last chance for the US to participate in this exercise – failure to do so would represent another disappointment that could drag down prices again.

"Game theory suggests with more participants, the chance of coordination is reduced. Mexico has already thrown a sucker punch by refusing supply cuts.

"The US’ participation is still unclear. The G20 meeting tonight (last night) is anything but straightforward,” it said.

At closing yesterday, Sapura Energy closed 0.1 sen, or 9.1 per cent, lower to 10 sen, Dialog remained unchanged at RM3.12, Serba Dinamik closed 10 sen, or 6.29 per cent, lower to RM1.49.

Hibiscus closed 0.4 sen, or 7.62 per cent lower, to 48.5 sen, Bumi Armada shed 0.15 sen, or 8.1 per cent lower, to 17 sen, Velesto ended 0.1 sen, or 5.9 per cent, lower to 16 sen, and MMHE settled 0.25 sen, or 5.6 per cent, lower to 42.5 sen.