Oil oversupply to pile up this month?

KUALA LUMPUR: Oil oversupply may surge to 50 per cent this month despite the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other oil-producing countries’ decision to cut production, Kenanga Research said.

The firm said the decision to cut output by 10 million barrels per day (bpd) in May and June might not be enough.

The widespread of Covid-19 pandemic was expected to remove roughly between 15 million and 35 million bpd in demand for the second-quarter (Q2) of 2020, it added.

“However, the cut only represents about 10 per cent of the global supply,” said Kenanga Research analyst Steven Chan in a report today.

Chan said crude oil prices had failed to rally despite a mini uptrend leading up to the production cut announcement.

“This is because the market deems the cuts to be insufficient in counteracting the drop in demand amidst the Covid-19 pandemic,” he added.

As at March 2020, he said oil demand had fallen 13 per cent from December 2019 levels, with market oversupply at a record high of about 10 million bpd.

“This is only expected to escalate in April 2020, with market oversupply potentially jumping by 50 per cent in the coming month.

“The cuts could be further deepened to 15 million bpd, should other nations such as the U.S, Canada and Mexico choose to opt in, although this has still yet to finalise into any official agreements,” he said.

Chan said the cut would be gradually eased to eight million bpd in July to December 2020, and then further relaxed to 6.0 million bpd from January 2021 to April 2022.

He said another video conference for OPEC and its coalition would be held to reassess the market situation in June.

“We feel the current oil production cuts put in place could be sufficient to temporarily halting oil prices from going into a free fall spiralling downwards, but is unquestionably insufficient to prop up Brent crude prices to a normalised US$50 to US$65 per barrel level as before.”

Chan believes oil price correction could still be inevitable in the coming months, and output cut of at least 20 million bpd was required before any impactful effects from deliberate rebalancing effort.

“We keep our 2020 average Brent crude price assumption of US$40 per barrel unchanged, while anticipating a subdued Q2, barring any changes in the macro environment.”