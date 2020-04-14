Auto industry forced to slam brakes due to extended MCO

KUALA LUMPUR: New vehicles sales are expected to post a larger contraction of around 16.5 per cent this year in anticipation of a further extension of the Movement Control Order (MCO) beyond the current Phase 3 until April 28.

Market observers also expect listed automotive companies’ earnings to collectively drop more than half this year.

MIDF Research revised downward its total industry volume (TIV) forecast this year to 504,580 units from 581,367 units previously, assuming a base case of a Phase 4 of the MCO.

“In a worst case scenario that the MCO is extended further to phase 5 (till end-May), we would expect TIV to dip below 500,000 units at an indicative between 480,000 units and 490,000 units,” said MIDF Research analyst Hafriz Hezry in a report today.

He expects sector earnings to contract about 51 per cent this year, after posting an 18 per cent contraction last year.

“We forecast MBM Resources Bhd, Bermaz Auto Bhd and UMW Holdings Bhd’s financial year 2020 earnings to fall by 31 per cent, 22 per cent and 44 per cent, respectively,” he said.

Tan Chong Motor Holdings Bhd is expected to fall in a red with a net loss of RM74 million from RM47 million core profit last year.

“Sector forecast risk remains elevated given the uncertain timeline required to contain the Covid-19 outbreak and its resultant impact on the domestic macro outlook,” he said.

Hafriz said a recovery upon resumption of operations could be pushed out given possibly weakened consumer sentiment post-MCO.

“Consumers are likely to have turned into ’survival’ mode with little priority for discretionary spend in the near-term,” he said.

Kenanga Research believes that the quantum of TIV decline would not be as severe as the 1997-98 Asian financial crisis of a 60 per cent contraction.

The firm maintained “neutral” call on the sector but cut its 2020 sales target to 560,000 units or a 6.7 prr cent contraction from 612,000 units.

This is due to cautious consumer spending in the first half on high-value discretionary spending such as vehicles, imported goods and overseas travels. We believe that the quantum.

Meanwhile, Moody’s Investors Services said most global automakers were contending with the coronavirus-related drop in demand with a more significant liquidity buffer than a decade ago.

The firm said liquidity was particularly strong among most European and Asian auto manufacturers, providing a degree of confidence in their ability to manage through the next few quarters of high cash burn.

"Also, the sizable government aid packages announced in late March will be beneficial for the sector, especially large enterprises like auto manufacturers and provide liquidity support to their captive subsidiaries in case of need," said Moody's senior vice president Falk Frey.

