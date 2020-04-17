Hartalega sets for bumper FY20

KUALA LUMPUR: Hartalega Holdings Bhd is set for a solid financial year 2020 after three quarters of anaemic quarterly earnings growth, said Kenanga Research.

This will be driven by restocking activities reinforced by the Covid-19 pandemic with longer delivery lead times indicating that demand will outstrip supply at least over the medium-term.

“We believe further re-rating is imminent due to its growing market share with Malaysia accounting for 65 per cent globally,” Kenanga Research said in a report today.

The firm noted that Hartalega shares had risen 55 per cent since its upgrade in April last year.

“Year to date, the stock is up 40 per cent and looking at the previous up-cycle when the stock rose 200 per cent, this indicates potential further upside."

Kenanga Research believes Hartalega would benefit from robust demand which has led to longer delivery lead times (the moment order was placed to delivery). The delivery lead times had risen to an average of between 80 tand 100 days compared to 40 to 50 days normally.

It said signs of demand outstripping supply could potentially lead to higher average selling prices (ASPs) coupled with incremental cost and higher operating expenditure.

“Looking at the stable raw material prices, ceteris paribus, hikes in ASPs are expected to lead to margin expansion.

“From our channel check, we understand industry players generally have raised prices by three to five per cent,” it added.

Kenanga Research raised Hartalega’s financial year 2021 and 2022 net profit by two and 12 per cent respectively, after imputing a higher utilisation rate of 90 per cent.

The firm also maintained its “outperform” call on the stock with a revised target price of RM9.30 from RM8.00.