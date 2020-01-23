Get a new pair of Goodyear tyres this CNY and you may win RM1,688

KUALA LUNMPUR: Goodyear Malaysia is running a Worry Free Assurance (WFA) programme in an effort to get users to replace their worn-out tires and have a safe drive this Chinese New Year.

From now till Feb 29, every minimum purchase of two/a pair of Goodyear tyres that are part of the WFA will be entitled to enter the contest to win up to RM1,688 worth of petrol cards.

Customers will then need to register their newly purchased tyres and complete a slogan. Every entry ending with the numbers 8, 88 and 888 will allow participants to stand a chance to win RM68, RM168 and RM1,688 worth of petrol gift cards respectively.

Goodyear Malaysia managing director Alex Ng said: “We have always been strong advocates of road safety and every festive period we encourage our consumers to make the necessary preparation for the long drive."

"Tyres are very important because it is the only thing that separates the road and the car. With good tyres, the chances of being affected by hazards becomes significantly lower, which is why Goodyear is once again encouraging drivers to opt for tyres covered under our Worry Free Assurance programme to ensure peace of mind while driving.

"Through this Chinese New Year campaign, we are able to minimise road safety risks and at the same time give them an opportunity to win some great prizes.”

Additionally throughout WFA, Goodyear offers free replacement tyres within six months if there is damage to tyres as a result of road hazards such as punctures, cuts, bulges and other impacts during the course of normal driving. In addition to that, WFA also provides a 5-year limited warranty on tyres from any manufacturing defects.

“In essence, Goodyear’s Worry Free Assurance is a safety belt from potential problems on the road. Hazards can come in many forms and it is important to always be prepared for it. And with this programme, we can ensure that drivers can have peace-of-mind, while making the long trip back home,” Ng said.

Goodyear's WFA covers tires which includes the Goodyear Eagle F1 Asymmetric 5, Goodyear Eagle F1 Asymmetric 3, Goodyear Eagle F1 Asymmetric 2, Goodyear Eagle F1 Asymmetric 3 SUV, Goodyer Eagle F1 Asymmetric SUV AT, Goodyear Eagle Asymmetric 2 SUV, Goodyear Eagle EfficientGrip, Goodyear EfficientGrip Performance Goodyear EfficientGrip Perfomance SUV, Goodyear EfficientGrip SUV, Goodyear Assurance TripleMax 2, Goodyear Wrangler TripleMax, and Goodyear Optlife.

More information about Goodyear’s Chinese New Year campaign, please visit their website at: https://www.goodyear.com.my/ or their Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/GoodyearMalaysia/