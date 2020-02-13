MDEC collaborates with Toyota Mobility Foundation to drive future mobility

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) together with Toyota Mobility Foundation launched the City Architecture for Tomorrow Challenge (CATCH) to raise efficiency in urban planning and drive forward future mobility.

MDEC chief executive officer Surina Shukri said through CATCH, the global pool of start-up talents and academia from across the world would be attracted to develop the next generation of urban digitalisation ideas and accelerate Kuala Lumpur evolution into a city of the future.

“The programme is in line with MDEC’s efforts to drive forward the country’s digital economy, catalyst next-generation innovation through Malaysia’s global testbed initiative and reinforce the country’s position as the heart of digital ASEAN,” she said at the launching of CATCH today.

Meanwhile, Toyota Mobility in a statement said, the challenge will collaborate with Kuala Lumpur City Hall as Malaysia’s capital is selected as the designated pilot city.

“The public-private multi-partnership will also engage related industry partners to include more data to analyse,” it said.

The challenge, aimed at improving the quality of life of Kuala Lumpur’s resident will offer up to US$1.5 million in provision grant. – BERNAMA