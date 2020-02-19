Lexus UX 200 to arrive soon

KUALA LUMPUR: One of the highly-anticipated premium compact crossover, the Lexus UX, is expected to arrive on our shores soon.

The car will be offered in UX 200 form with three different trim levels, namely UX 200 Urban, UX 200 Luxury, and UX 200 F Sport.

It will be priced from RM243,888 to RM299,888 (on-the-road without insurance, for Peninsular Malaysia).

With that, Lexus Malaysia has started taking orders for the chic and stylish car.

Employing the Takumi Craftsmanship, the Lexus UX is said to combine the best of attributes and versatility of an SUV with the sleek and elegant styling of a hatchback.

It encompasses fluid lines with distinctive spindle grille at the front, and the attention to detail around the bodywork.

Lexus Malaysia deputy chairman Akio Takeyama said: “This dynamic new model is truly a product of creative engineering by Lexus led by its first female chief engineer.

“The design itself connects strongly with any audience as a car that is beautifully styled in the spirit of Engawa (Japanese traditional architecture that seamlessly connects the inside and outside),” he said.

Takeyama said the UX is the first Lexus model to offer a new trim grain finish that is inspired by the grain of Japanese paper know as Washi, familiar in traditional Japanese home.

Developed on the brand’s latest Global Architecture-C Platform, the UX is engineered to have a more stable and dynamic chassis with distinctive driving character.

The Lexus UX will be powered by sole 2.0-litre Dynamic Force naturally-aspirated four-cylinder engine across the board.

The direct-injection engine is good for 169hp and 205Nm of torque.

Power is transferred to the front-wheels via a 10-speed Direct Shift CVT. This ensures a zero to 100kph performance of 9.2 seconds and a top speed of 190kph.

In terms of safety, the Lexus UX will also get the Lexus Safety System + (LSS +), an integrated safety suite that operate in tandem to offer elevated driving pleasure while maintaining a high level of safety.

This system employs sophisticated sensors and cameras on board to not only reduce or avoid accidents, but to also enhance driving pleasure by removing the daily stresses of commuting through some of its functions.

Other standard features include powered tailgate with kick-open function, wireless charging, panoramic-view mirror, and a premium sound system.

“We believe that this all-new Lexus UX 200 model will be a head-turning model with a strong appeal to the urban motorist,” said Lexus Malaysia president Ravindran K.

The fully-imported Lexus UX 200 is also offered with a comprehensive warranty of 5-years with unlimited mileage.

Complete aftersales support is available at seven locations across Malaysia, where professional and trained technicians by Lexus are ready to serve Lexus customers.