More Shell stations to waive TnG top-up fee

KUALA LUMPUR: Shell Malaysia will now waive the 50 sen Touch ‘n Go top-up fee at all stations along the PLUS Expressways (NKVE and ELITE) and the East-Coast Expressway (ECE).

This is a broader expansion of the company's Touch ‘n Go top-up fee waiver initiative at all stations along the North-South Expressway (NSE), which started in Jan.

“Shell understands the challenge Malaysians face against the rising cost of living. We know it can be difficult to save when there are inclining necessary expenses like food, transportation, utilities and education, which form a huge part of one’s expenditure. This drives us to help Malaysians save more and ultimately, get more out of their journeys," said Managing Director of Shell Malaysia Trading and Shell Timur managing director Shairan Huzani Husain.

"Hopefully, forgoing the Touch ‘n Go top-up charges at all stations along NSE, NKVE, ELITE, ECE, and other Shell stations will give our customers one less worry when travelling or fueling up at Shell during long journeys,”

“These initiatives represent our commitment towards Malaysians and their journeys on and off the road. We at Shell are equally passionate for creating life-enriching opportunities for Malaysians, just as we are about providing high-quality fuels and products that help our customers get more out of their journeys,” added Shairan.

Shell launched several campaigns throughout 2019 to reward its customers from winning cars to loyalty points. Notable initiatives includes Shell gaving away 3 BMW X3 xDrive30i Luxury through Win 3 BMW X3 campaign in September. Then Shell gave 10x BonusLink points collection with each one per-litre of fuel purchased and offered 50 per cent rebate for BonusLink points redeemed on Dec 12.

‘Nak Ekstra RM20,000?’, a campaign that had recently concluded on Feb 9 gave Malaysians a chance to win a weekly grand prize of RM20,000 and 20 consolation prizes of RM1,000. These cash giveaways according to the company was aimed to enable Malaysians to move one step closer towards fulfilling needs and dreams for themselves and their loved ones.

As part of Shell’s effort, the expansion to the number of stations from the earlier initiative also includes 25 other Shell stations at various locations nationwide.