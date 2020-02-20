Volvo opens first 3S centre with VR Studio

PETALING JAYA: Volvo Car Malaysia has partnered with Sime Darby Swedish Auto to officiate the opening of Volvo 3S (sales, services and spare parts) Centre in Sime Darby Motors City, Ara Damansara.

The four-storey state-of-the-art facility features the brand’s latest Volvo Retail Experience (VRE), a “Reception at the Counter” bay and is also the first 3S centre to be equipped with a VR Studio.

The ground floor is built with a contemporary-style showroom, while the second and third floors house a car detailing area.

Meanwhile, the top floor comprises a wheel alignment and balancing zone.

Andrew Basham, managing director of Sime Darby Motors said: “From the start of our relationship with Volvo Cars Malaysia, it was imperative that we focus on delivering peak customer satisfaction and this is reflected in the many offerings at our 3S centre.”

Supporting the after-sales service is a technical team of eight highly-trained personnel and eight service bays.

All customer parking bays will also be equipped with a designated Electric Vehicle Charger which aligns with Volvo’s goals for environmental sustainability through the introduction and promotion of clean energy technologies.

Basham said the partnership with Volvo was a meeting of minds, as the principles of sustainability of Volvo were perfectly aligned to that of Sime Darby Motors.

“We are going digital and just one way this is expressed is through our Digital Silent Salesman (DSS) platform which means that even price lists will be shared digitally,” he said.

Nalin Jain, managing director of Volvo Car Malaysia, said that having ensured a solid footprint on Malaysian soil since 1966, the Swedish automaker has been continuously looking to expand its presence nationwide with a like-minded partner.

“Building our accomplishments in 2018 and further growth in 2019, Volvo is set to have a great 2020,” her said.

“The partnership we have with premium dealers such as Sime Darby Swedish Auto is the key to expanding the Volvo brand’s Swedish-inspired ideals and heritage especially with regard to its retail experience, new car sales and customer service improvement.”

Volvo Ara Damansara is located at Block 6, Sime Darby Motors City, 6 Jalan PJU 1A/7, 47301 Petaling Jaya, Selangor, and is open seven days a week except for the service centre which is closed on Sundays.