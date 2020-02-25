MINI Countryman Blackheath Edition is perfect for a 'midnight' ride

KUALA LUMPUR: MINI's Countryman Blackheath Edition is all about black.

Limited to only 48 units in Malaysia, the dramatic all-black design is for all intents and purposes meant to conjure up the stunningly dark shrub land of Blackheath, in southeast London.

As the first special edition of this generation’s Countryman, the Blackheath features an exclusive Midnight Black paint; matte tone bonnet stripes in brushed aluminium; and Piano Black trim for the tail light, front grille, door handles, front and rear emblems, as well as the tailgate badge.

Inside, the dark theme continues with the sleek Anthracite headliner, sports seats in Carbon Black, and MINI Yours Illuminated Interior trim in Piano Black.

There’s also a premium Harman Hardon sound system with DSP amplifier and Class-D Technology with 360-watt output.

It is equipped with some of John Cooper Works’ kits, including LED fog lights, 19-inch JCW wheels, aerodynamic mirror caps, and JCW aerodynamic body kit. The rest of the car remains unchanged.

The MINI Countryman Blackheath Edition is propelled by the newly-updated 2.0-litre MINI TwinPower Turbo engine which makes a healthy 192hp and 280Nm of torque.

Paired to a sporty seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, this promises a century sprint in 7.5 seconds and a top speed of 225kph.

The latest introduction to the New MINI Countryman Blackheath Edition includes the 8.8-inch MINI Navigation System, which operates via touch screen, centre console or voice control – providing easy access to a wealth of navigational information.

The car also comes with advanced MINI Connected with built-in 4G SIM technology that is permanently fitted in the car and meets the 4G mobile phone standard, along with the Intelligent Emergency Call and MINI TeleServices.

Further enhancing the driver’s experience is the MINI Connected App, which consists of Concierge Service, Apple Carplay and MINI Online which allow mobility planning that is integrated seamlessly with day-to-day digital routines.

The new MINI Countryman Blackheath Edition is priced at RM253,888, and with BMW Group’s Ballon Financing, the car can be yours from RM2,908 per month (based on estimates of 80 per cent loan on a five-year tenure).