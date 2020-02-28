Review: Striding with the Yamaha Grand Majesty

MOST scooters are built for short journeys. They aren’t comfortable for a whole-day journey.

Then there are large scooters, which can go long distances in comfort, but are too large to manoeuvre in traffic.

Yamaha Grand Majesty is a combination of both.

Despite its 197kg weight, the Grand Majesty is only slightly larger than a 250cc scooter and is nimble. It has a small turning circle, which comes in handy in traffic.

The best thing about the Grand Majesty is its ability to eat up highway miles.

The 395cc four-stroke, liquid-cooled four-valve single pumps out 34 horses at 7,250 rpm and is smooth at high speeds.

At idle, it has a bit of vibration but it smoothes out as you move off. The Grand Majesty will top out close to 170 kph and remains stable at that speed.

The reason for that is that the Grand Majesty is built on an aluminium, die-cast alloy chassis with a steel tube subframe. The rear suspension is a pair of long-travel, coil-over shock absorbers t and a 41mm telescopic fork-out front.

The suspension is of a typical scooter, but the Grand Majesty never threatens to go out of hand.

The 61.6 inch wheelbase contributes to its stability at high speeds. The 14-inch front and 13-inch rear tires are mounted on cast wheels and are tubeless, of course.

Stopping power is excellent, thanks to a pair of 267mm hydraulic front and a single-rear disc brakes that provide powerful, controlled stops. However, the Grand Majesty is not equipped with ABS.

Neither is it equipped with traction control or other electronic interventions. Perhaps this is a way to keep the cost low or just to keep the Grand Majesty a simple bike.

It has a parking brake situated on the left of the handlebar for parking on steep gradients.

The Grand Majesty is fairly large on space, whether for the rider, passenger or storage space.

The front portion has a lockable glove compartment and a small unlockable pocket. Underseat storage is large (60 litres) and can take up two full-face helmets.

A full backpack is accommodated with space to spare. Lighting is kept simple with H4 bulbs in the twin headlamps and rear lamps. It has LED running lights in the rear cluster.

The Grand Majesty is eco-friendly. The auto-decompression engine is equipped with a dual-chamber air box, an air-injection system and exhaust catalyst to minimise emissions. The 17-litre tank gives you 22km per litre.

The Grand Majesty is fast and a good handling scooter but will it replace a good full-size motorcycle?

The answer is yes. The Grand Majesty provides high-speed thrills.

Unless your GS Adventure doesn’t provide enough luggage capacity, the Grand Majesty has space for a fortnight’s change of clothes.

It can equal a large-tanked tourer for range and comfort (that large screen is superb) and run rings around said tourer in town.

The Grand Majesty may not keep up with a sportsbike in the twisties, but can hold its own against those of its same kind.

And if you are not fond of sportsbikes, adventure tourers or large bikes, the Grand Majesty is a good alternative.

It’s a shame then that Yamaha styled the Grand Majesty conservatively.

The build quality is excellent and the trouble-free running is commendable, but it seems the Grand Majesty is targeted at the conservative market.

Overall, the looks are pleasant and appealing, but in the age of Transformer movies, it pales in comparison with others. Even the paint is conservative.

It is a shame that Hong Leong Yamaha never saw fit to assemble the Grand Majesty in Malaysia. A short test ride would convince scooter lovers that this is a hidden gem in Yamaha’s line-up.