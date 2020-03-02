Mitsubishi Triton hits all-time high market share

KUALA LUMPUR: Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia (MMM), the official distributor of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in Malaysia, recorded an all-time high market share for the past 10 years with 22.8 per cent for the month of January.

It said that Mitsubishi Triton was the only brand in the pick-up segment to achieve positive growth and expanded its overall sales with 1.6 per cent increase from April 2019 to Jan 2020, compared to the same period last year.

The company said it was a proud achievement considering how the pick-up truck segment reportedly experienced a 21 per cent downsize in 2019 due to the challenging economic situation.

Also, the Triton reportedly ranked up to the number one position in the pick-up truck segment in Klang Valley, Melaka, Penang and Kedah.

“We are happy that we closed 2019 and begun 2020 strong with the Mitsubishi Triton that has managed to capture the hearts of Malaysians with the DNA of the best handling pick-up truck,” said MMM chief executive officer Tomoyuki Shinnishi.

“With the achievement of ranking number one in J.D. Power 2019 Malaysia Customer Service Index (CSI), we are committed to deliver top-notch service to all our customers.”

“This is the second consecutive year for MMM to be ranked number one and remained in the top three positions for five consecutive years,” he said, from an earlier statement Tomoyuki made in January.

“In terms of sales, MMM is ranked top two in the 2019 J.D. Power Sales Satisfaction Index (SSI) Study. These results were a reflection of car owner’s satisfaction and experienced at the authorized service centres.”

At the start of the year, MMM announced a 2.4 per cent year-on-year increase in the Triton for the entire 2019 with 5,792 units sold, compared to the same period in 2018.

The truck recorded a 71.2 per cent contribution to the company’s overall business since it debuted early last year, and improving the brand’s market share by 3.8 per cent to 16.5 per cent.

“MMM will continue to provide the best-handling pick-up truck from our flagship model, the Triton Adventure X to the Triton Quest 4x2 in order to meet our customer’s daily work and leisure requirements.

"We are confident of achieving our Triton sales target and that MMM will provide top-notch customer service to all its customers.” said Tomoyuki.

Launched in Jan 2019, the new Triton incorporates the latest iteration of the ‘Dynamic Shield’ design concept, with improved quality, advanced safety features and continued DNA of the series.

Subsequently in Nov, the company upgraded the Triton Adventure X and Triton AT Premium to include more accessories offered by all MMM authorized dealers.

This was in addition to launching the new Triton Quest and limited edition Triton Knight to complete the Triton line-up.

MMM said the Triton is still the only pick-up offering up to 200,000KM or 5 years of warranty.