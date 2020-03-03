Alfa Romeo Giulia receives GTA treatment

KUALA LUMPUR: Hardcore and wild styling are the defining look Alfa Romeo is going for with its upgraded Giulia GTA.

The return of the GTA nameplate, which stands for Gran Turismo Alleggerita, is referred by Alfa Romeo as “a momentous comeback” and also signifies the Giulia’s lightweight construction and performance potential.

Considered the most powerful car ever produced by the Italian marque, the Giulia GTA will sit above the current Giulia Quadrifoglia range-topper with 540hp under its bonnet - 30 horses more despite sharing the same twin-turbocharged 2.9-litre V6 engine.

Some of the output boost are due to the addition of a titanium Akrapovic exhaust system, supposedly giving the car a distinct soundtrack.

Its performance figure has yet to be revealed, but the GTA is likely to eclipse the Quadrifoglio’s 3.9 sec 0-100kph time and 307kph top speed.

On top of the power bump, the GTA has also undergone a substantial diet, reducing its mass by 100kg.

This consists of a roof panel, bonnet, front bumper, front wheel arches, rear arch inserts, and driveshaft made out of carbon-fibre. There are also aluminium and composite materials featured everywhere on the car.

It should also perform better in the corners than the Quadrifoglio, thanks to a set of dedicated suspension set-up and 50mm wider tracks at both front and rear axles.

Visual differences from the Quadrifoglio include a Formula 1-style active aero package comprised of a larger front splitter, a carbon-fibre rear diffuser and a rear wing.

A set of 20-inch motorsport-inspired centre-lock wheels and Alcantara-upholstered interior complete the enhancement.

If these aren’t enough, the GTA can be had in an even more track-focused and entirely road-legal form, called the GTAm.

The GTAm has some hardcore features such as a roll bar replacing the rear seats, front bucket seats with carbon-fibre bases, six-point harnesses, a larger spoiler and a quicker 0-100kph time in just 3.6 seconds.

Only 500 examples of GTA and GTAm cars will be built, with estimated prices of a little over £100,000 (RM470,000).

The GTA badge was first worn on the racing version of the 1965 Giulia Sprint, which was equipped with an all-aluminium body shell to weigh just 745kg, enabling it to become one of the world’s most admired sports sedan.