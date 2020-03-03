2020 Honda BR-V now open for booking

PETALING JAYA: Slated to be launched in Q1 of the year, Honda Malaysia announced that the new 7-seater crossover Bold Runabout Vehicle (BR-V), is now open for booking at all its 100 dealerships nationwide.

“The BR-V is set to cater to the increasing market demand for a 7-seater car that is spacious and versatile at the same time." said Honda Malaysia managing director and chief executive officer Toichi Ishiyama.

Since its launch in 2017, over 36,000 units of BR-V were sold in the country as at January this year.

Controlling 45 per cent of the market share in 2019, the crossover, he said, was able to maintain its position as segment leader.

“To continue offering high-quality products and meeting customer expectation, Honda Malaysia conducted market study and collected customer feedback that can help us understand our customers better.

"Armed with significant insight of the market, the new BR-V received exciting enhancements that are able to further captivate the hearts of Malaysians,” he added.

The exterior of the new BR-V has been upgraded with a supposedly more current and stylish appearance while maintaining its other notable traits.

Its front design has an improved front bumper coupled with new front grille, lower bumper garnish and front fog light garnish. It also has a new rear lower bumper garnish, shark fin antenna and a new 16-inch alloy wheel design.

On the inside, the third row seats are adjustable with 50:50 Tilt and Full Tumble that can lie flat and fully tumbled to maximise the boot space. It has a newly designed leather seat that comes added with red accent.

Adding to the new features is keyless entry and push start button which are now the standard features for all variants.

Performance-wise, it is powered by a 1.5L SOHC i-VTEC engine, generating maximum power output 120PS and maximum torque of 145Nm, said to be the highest in its segment.

The BR-V was developed exclusively by Honda R&D Asia Pacific Co., Ltd. (HRAP) for the Asean market. It is also the first HRAP model in Malaysia.