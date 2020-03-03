Service at your doorstep with Auto Bavaria app

PETALING JAYA: Auto Bavaria has launched its i-Service mobile app for BMW vehicle owners and from it, enabling customers to a range of service conveniences for their cars, all at their door step.

“Auto Bavaria i-Service is a testament to our commitment in delivering greater convenience, innovative solutions and peace of mind when it comes to caring for the needs of our customers, and in preparing ourselves for the future of automotive ownership experience,” says Auto Bavaria managing director Vi Thim Juan.

“Quality, efficiency and innovation are the three cornerstones of our vision in providing first-class and uncompromising aftersales service to our customers.”

The all-in-one application allows customers to book their service appointments, check their vehicle service history, view the service progress, and make payments. All this just by booking for their service needs and necessities all though the app.

It also has a special ‘track & chat’ feature to track the location of i-Service vehicle and chat with technicians to monitor the progress of their vehicle being serviced.

Three i-Service vehicles are available in the initial run, catering to prime areas in Klang Valley, with plans for expansion in the near future.

Saving a trip to the service centre, customers can direct the i-Service vehicle to about any location closest to them – within 40 kilometres radius from Auto Bavaria dealerships, to perform scheduled maintenance services including oil change, brake pad change, tyre change, tyre balancing and battery change.

Every i-Service vehicle is equipped with the necessary tools and equipment, manned by experienced and qualified technicians using only BMW genuine parts.

Customers can access cost estimates, including itemised costs for parts and labour beforehand, as Auto Bavaria aims to deliver on their promise of price transparency for customers to make informed decisions about the maintenance of their vehicles.

The service operates six days a week except public holidays, between 9am and 5pm on weekdays, and 9am to 12pm on Saturday.