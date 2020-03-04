MARii: NAP2020 won't be scrapped

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Automotive Policy (NAP2020) and third national car project will not be scrapped despite the change in the country’s leadership, says the Malaysia Automotive Robotics and IoT Institute (MARii).

Chief executive officer Datuk Madani Sahari said the NAP2020 was approved by the previous Cabinet, of which the current Prime Minister, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, was a member.

“As we were discussing it with our bosses at MITI (Ministry of International Trade and Industry), we think the new government would want to continue with the NAP 2020,” he told a media briefing on MARii’s Automotive Industry Performance Update 2019 and Outlook in 2020 here today.

He said the vision of NAP2020 is holistic in ensuring not only local development but also the industry’s contribution to the Malaysian economy.

On the third national car project, he said it will also remain as it is a privately-funded project and not funded by the government.

“The private sector, for as long as they still want to do the third national car, it will continue.

“If the private sector says they want to stop, there is nothing that the government can do but as far as we are concerned, there has been no news that they will stop,” he said.

He said the third national car-maker will be showcasing its concept and prototype cars during the Malaysia Autoshow that has been delayed to July 2020 from April this year.

MARii is an agency under MITI tasked with spearheading the development of the automotive sector. – BERNAMA